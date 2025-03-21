Beloved Delaware County restaurant closing after 70 years in business

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A beloved restaurant in Delaware County is closing its doors for good.

After 70 years in business, Pica's on West Chester Pike in Upper Darby will shut down this summer.

"After nearly 70 wonderful years of serving the Upper Darby community, it is with heavy hearts that we announce that Pica's Restaurant, Upper Darby will be closing in the summer 2025," the business wrote in a letter Thursday morning.

The restaurant is a family-owned business, now in its third generation.

The owners say the decision was a difficult one that was several years in the making.

They say they've been touched by people sharing memories of the restaurant which, they say, is a tribute to their father and grandfather.

Pica's will keep its newer location in West Chester open.