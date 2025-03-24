Preventing multiple myeloma with high fiber diet

FOX CHASE (WPVI) -- Science is really proving the old saying, "You are what you eat."

While we've known that a healthy diet reduces the overall chance of getting cancer, there's now evidence that one eating plan could actually delay the progression for one type.

Fox Chase Cancer Center hematologist Dr. Asya Varshavsky-Yanovsky hears a common question, "Many times patients are asking to me, What can I do to help myself?"

Dr. Asya Varshavsky specializes in stem cell transplants at Fox Chase Cancer Center, treating blood cancers like myeloma.

In the past, she'd tell patients just to stay healthy overall. Now she tells them to eat a high-fiber diet with more vegetables and fruit - such as the Mediterranean diet.

That's because of the first clinical trial to show that dietary intervention can slow a precancerous condition from becoming multiple myeloma.

"It can specifically modulate our immune system, says Dr. Varshavsky.

She says that in the NUTRIVENTION trial, over three months, lots of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, and nuts improved the microbiome - the bacteria in the digestive tract of both humans and lab mice.

"Their immune system parameters were improved, the diversity of those very important bacteria in their gut was increased," she says. "And inflammation was decreased."

Chronic inflammation in the body is believed to be a major factor in developing cancer.

Patients on the diet also lost weight and had better insulin resistance.

Dr. Varshavsky says when the body fights cancer, especially some blood cancers, the immune system works as hard as medications. Fiber is a key fuel for good bacteria.

"When they break down this fiber, they produce metabolites that can have effects on our immune system," she says.

Bigger studies with precancerous patients are underway. Until the results are in, she urges hers to stay well-nourished, but get more fiber through fruits and vegetables.

"It doesn't have to be a complete change of what you normally eat," says Dr. Varnavsky.

The doctor says there's also early evidence that the same high-fiber diet might improve the success of stem cell transplants, so that's another avenue to watch.