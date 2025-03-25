Local Spotlight | Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a comprehensive program designed for patients with chronic lung diseases to improve their breathing and daily activities.

Local Spotlight is joined by Dr. Seyedmohammad Pourshahid, Medical Director of Pulmonary Rehabilitation at Temple University Hospital. He talks to us about who can benefit from pulmonary rehabilitation, how it helps patients manage chronic lung diseases, why it is an important resource for our community, and how Temple Lung Center is making it accessible.

Visit TempleHealth.org to learn more.