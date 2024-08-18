WATCH LIVE

Residents in Bucks County warned of recent mailbox thefts

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, August 18, 2024 2:41AM
SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Law enforcement officials in Bucks County are warning residents of recent mail theft.

According to investigators, criminals are targeting personal mailboxes and stealing checks in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania.

Residents are being asked to keep an eye on their finances.

Investigators say one incident involved a so-called 'washed' check, which criminals had altered.

Officers added that thieves are looking for the raised red flag on mailboxes that indicate outgoing mail.

