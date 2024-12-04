Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran launches Alzheimer's campaign

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran is famous for her real estate and investment savvy.

But now she's tackling a more personal issue, the nearly decade long battle her mother, Florence, had with Alzheimer's.

Corcoran says her mom was a woman who "looked at you and saw the light in you and the best in you." But then, when Alzheimer's took hold, the changes were rapid and radical.

With the disease, Corcoran says her mother also developed symptoms of agitation, "anger, roaming, harsh breakouts, yelling, screaming, sometimes biting, sometimes scratching." She adds, "I wish I knew that agitation Alzheimer's dementia was a separate condition."

"I Wish I Knew" is the name of the campaign Corcoran launched, this fall, in partnership with 2 pharmaceutical companies.

The goal, she says, is to offer resources and some of the lessons she's learned along the way.

Corcoran says she wants others to know they are not alone.

