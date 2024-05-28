Snow leopards, gorillas among new Philadelphia Zoo welcomes new animals for summer of 2024

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is always an adventure with so many animals to see.

This spring the Zoo welcomed some new faces, including a baby white-handed gibbon named Aeros.

Aeros is the sixth white-handed gibbon born to the family living there.

Marcy is a new snow leopard brought in for a breeding recommendation with hopes of cubs coming soon.

Look for two new pumas rescued from a dangerous situation and now making a new home in Big Cat Falls.

There is a new member of the gorilla group.

Patty is the third adult female, joining Honi and Kira along with silverback Motuba and adolescent Amani.

And there is an elephant shrew baby boom for one of the few zoos to even have elephant shrews.

Philadelphia Zoo is one of only four zoos in this hemisphere to have elephant shrews.

