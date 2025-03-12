Former Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell agrees to 1-year deal with Steelers: ESPN sources

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are reinforcing their run game with help from across the Keystone state.

Former Philadelphia Eaglesrunning back Kenneth Gainwell agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Steelers, league sources confirmed to ESPN.

In Gainwell, a 2021 fifth-round pick, the Steelers landed a running mate for Jaylen Warren, whom the team placed a second-round tender on earlier this week. The Steelers needed to replace backfield production lost when 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris hit free agency and opted to agree to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Harris' departure, Warren, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, figures to be the Steelers' lead back. Gainwell's addition gives the Steelers depth and a potential third-down option. The Steelers also currently have veteran running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson under contract.

Gainwell, 25, has been a steady part of the Eagles' running back rotation since being drafted in the fifth round out of Memphis in 2021.

He averaged 4.2 yards per carry and 7.1 yards per reception over four seasons while scoring 13 touchdowns (12 rushing). Coach Nick Sirianni often entrusted him to be the back when the team shifted to its two and four-minute offense.

Playing behind MVP finalist Saquon Barkley this past season, Gainwell finished with 75 carries for 290 yards and a touchdown, with 12 of those carries resulting in first downs.

Barkley stated on multiple occasions that he believes Gainwell is a starting caliber back.

Gainwell has rushed for 1,185 yards and caught 102 passes for 721 yards in his NFL career.

The news of Gainwell's agreement was first reported by Fox Sports.