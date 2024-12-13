Suspect sought for attack on 63-year-old woman in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who attacked a 63-year-old woman in Center City on Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video of the suspect was released on Friday.

Investigators say she walked up to the victim, who was waiting for the bus at 11th and Market, and began screaming.

She then punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground.

Police don't know what motivated the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

