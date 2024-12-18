Suspect wanted in attack on 63-year-old woman turns herself in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the woman suspected in a vicious attack on a 63-year-old woman in Center City has turned herself in.

Authorities say the woman walked up to the victim while she was waiting for the bus at 11th and Market streets last Wednesday morning, and began screaming.

She is then accused of punching the victim in the face and knocking her to the ground.

A police source with knowledge of the case says charges include assault.

Her identity has not yet been released.