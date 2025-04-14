Targeted drugs can transform life for psoriasis sufferers

TACONY (WPVI) -- Psoriasis shows on the skin, but it's a disease which goes a lot deeper, and is linked to serious health problems.

In recent years, newer targeted drugs are making a difference and they've changed the life of a Tacony man.

Brian Schultz noticed his first flaky patch 40 years ago.

"I touched my head in a meeting, and said: 'Ooh, what's that?'" Brian recalls.

Temple Health dermatologist Alina Shevchenko says the scalp is very common spot for psoriasis, but it's also appears on the elbows, knees, hands, feet, and torso.

It's a chronic autoimmune condition.

"It's an interplay between the skin cells and the immune cells that creates a slightly faster growth of skin," says Dr. Shevchenko.

That causes plaques - raised scaly, and sometimes itchy, patches on the skin. It can be confused with eczema, which tends to begin in childhood. Psoriasis usually starts from the teen years onward.

At first, Brian's small patches responded to topical creams, but when his son, and then later his wife, developed cancer, they accelerated.

"So all during this period, as the stress level got greater, my psoriasis got worse," Brian says with a sigh. "I wouldn't wear shorts. I wouldn't wear short-sleeved shirts," he notes, describing his efforts to hide those patches.

At one point, he was a professional storyteller, but wouldn't use his hands during daytime, fearing others would see the plaques. He decided to only do nighttime story sessions.

One after the other, topical treatments failed, adding to his stress.

And psoriasis isn't just a skin issue. It is also linked to metabolic syndrome. Things like high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure and joint pain are associated with metabolic syndrome.

Keeping close tabs on those, especially the joints, is a must.

"If you catch it early, you can, you can preserve a lot of joint function," says Dr. Shevchenko.

Brian's eye problems, and maybe his stomach issues, are due to psoriasis.

Dr. Shevchenko says targeted biologic treatments - injectable drugs taken every few months - have been revolutionary.

"Some people can get really clearance of the majority of the psoriasis plaques within weeks," she says.

She says it is important for patients to work with their healthcare providers to find the right drug, as each has its pluses and minuses.

"It's really been a lifesaver for me. I mean, I can wear shorts, I can wear short-sleeved shirts," Brian says.

Dr. Shvechenko says that while symptoms on the skin diminish, psoriasis is still active inside the body, so it's a must to keep blood sugars and blood pressure under control.