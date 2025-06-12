Teens injured in shooting, crash in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens were injured in a shooting following a stolen car crash investigation early Thursday morning.

Now, Philadelphia police will be working to connect the timeline of the shooting and crash after an officer providing lifesaving first aid to a teenage victim.

Police say the driver of a stolen, shot-up car crashed into a fire hydrant in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

The car hit the hydrant so hard, the front end was smashed in and the airbags were deployed.

Two teenage shooting victims then got out and ran about half a block to police for help.

It happened around 2:25 a.m. in the unit block of E. Logan Street.

One teen was shot in the ear and the other teen was shot in the leg.

An officer began first aid in the car on one teen, putting a tourniquet on his leg to help stop bleeding.

Police took the teens to Einstein Hospital for treatment.

The Action Cam captured footage showing several bullet holes in the passenger side of the car the teens were in.

There has been no word on their conditions.

Police are now looking for the original scene where the car was shot up and what led up to the shooting.

Investigators believe the car might've been stolen in Montgomery County, so they'll likely start there.

