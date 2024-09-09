Temple Health outlines how technology can keep ALS patients connected, moving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Technology is such an essential part of life that we can't imagine living without devices like smartphones.

And it is also making a difference for people with ALS.

"Think about the isolation of not being able to talk. Everybody's talking around you, and you want to contribute, but you can't." says Dr. Terry Heiman-Patterson of Temple Health's MDA-ALS Center of Hope

Dr. Heiman-Patterson says that's a very real fear.

As ALS destroys control over voluntary muscles, voices can become hard-to-understand, or not work at all.

Patients still with hand control can use numerous apps to turn text into speech.

But if they can't type, that's where eye-gaze technology comes in.

Patients use their eyes to spell out what they want to say.

And they don't have to sound like a robot.

"You can bank your own voice, which can then be put on the eye gaze system," says Dr. Heiman-Patterson.

Eye-gaze technology can go beyond speech.

"People are very connected these days through the computer," notes Sara Feldman, PT, DPT, at the Center of Hope.

"Back in the day, you made a phone call. Now, you're emailing," Dr. Feldman adds.

With the NeuroNode device, a person's eyes act as a mouse, and flexing a finger clicks the mouse.

Users can surf the web, open emails - or create speech.

Eye-gaze systems can also be set for home functions.

"Using a Google Home or an Alexa, you would be able to make a choice; turn on the light, call my caregiver," says Dr. Heiman-Patterson.

Power wheelchairs can keep ALS patients going as they lose mobility.

Getting insurance coverage is a major hurdle in connecting patients with assistive technology - even simple things like shower aids.

"We have a social worker that helps find resources that will cover it," says Dr. Heiman-Patterson.

And there are some loaners for this essential equipment.

"Assistive technology can really be that piece then that helps retain their independence," says Dr. Feldman.

Dr. Heiman-Patterson says there's exciting technology in the works. It gives the medical team an early heads-up for changes in a patient's condition, so they can adjust treatment sooner.