Townsend becomes home to a fantastical land set in the past with the 'Delaware Renaissance Faire'

TOWNSEND, Delaware (WPVI) -- For the next two weekends, Townsend becomes home to a fantastical land set in the past.

The 'Delaware Renaissance Faire' welcomes guests to explore their variety of vendors, performances and activities.

The event supports Choose Joy Foundation, an organization that helps people after they experience a fire-related tragedy.

For more information, check out their website.