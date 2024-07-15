Tropicana Resort, Atlantic City Tiki Boat heats up the summer in AC

Atlantic City has a seemingly endless list of things to do.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City combines a long history of entertainment with a modern beachside vacation destination.

America's first boardwalk is home to all the traditional summer fun, from french fries to saltwater taffy.

Today, it is home to one of the largest observation wheels in the world, scenic helicopter tours, and other adventure rides for all ages.

Inside the Tropicana Casino and Hotel, you can enjoy a decadent breakfast and lunch at Hash House A Go Go.

The spot features farm-fresh food with portions fit for a king.

At Gardener's Basin, you can take in beautiful bay views while you take a scenic boat tour.

There are party cruises on the Atlantic City Tiki Boat or take a more traditional tour on the larger AC Cruise ship.

