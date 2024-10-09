  • Watch Now
Understanding Breast Cancer: How to Assess Your Risk Factors, High-risk breast cancer management

ByPaola Nunez WPVI logo
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 3:39PM
Understanding Breast Cancer: How to Assess Your Risk Factors
Experts at Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center outline how someone can determine if they are at a higher risk for Breast Cancer.

There are various factors that may put someone at a higher risk for breast cancer.

Your age, lifestyle, and family history may play a huge role in your approach to cancer treatment.

Doctor Kaitlyn Kennard, Breast Surgical Oncologist with Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, joins Local Spotlight to discuss high-risk breast cancer management.

She explains how someone would know if they are at higher risk for breast cancer and shares with us the resources that are available at Jefferson Health.

To learn more, visit JeffersonHealth.org/BreastCancer.

