What is biomarker testing and why it is important when testing and treating colon cancer

Targeted treatment for colorectal cancer begins with biomarker testing, which can be the difference between adequate treatment and optimal treatment.

Targeted treatment for colorectal cancer begins with biomarker testing, which can be the difference between adequate treatment and optimal treatment.

Targeted treatment for colorectal cancer begins with biomarker testing, which can be the difference between adequate treatment and optimal treatment.

Targeted treatment for colorectal cancer begins with biomarker testing, which can be the difference between adequate treatment and optimal treatment.

Personalized, targeted treatment for colorectal cancer patients begins with biomarker testing.

It can mean the difference between adequate treatment and optimal treatment.

Local Spotlight is joined by Doctor Vanessa Wookey and Doctor Namrata Vijayvergia.

They tell us what biomarker testing is and why it is so important in colon cancer.

They also discuss what information biomarker testing can reveal about a patient's cancer, and how it can be used to personalize treatment.

Visit FoxChase.org to learn more.