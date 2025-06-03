What's new at Philadelphia Zoo

Any trip to Philadelphia Zoo must include a visit to see Mommy, the Galapagos tortoise became a first-time mom at age of 97.

Any trip to Philadelphia Zoo must include a visit to see Mommy, the Galapagos tortoise became a first-time mom at age of 97.

Any trip to Philadelphia Zoo must include a visit to see Mommy, the Galapagos tortoise became a first-time mom at age of 97.

Any trip to Philadelphia Zoo must include a visit to see Mommy, the Galapagos tortoise became a first-time mom at age of 97.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any trip to Philadelphia Zoo must include a visit to see Mommy, the Galapagos tortoise who gained global attention when she became a first-time mom at the estimated ripe old age of 97. Abrazzo, the 96-year old proud poppa, is there too. And you can meet their first four hatchlings, named for the Golden Girls.

The zoo also has stunning new zoo-topiaries, sculptures made entirely of plants. There is a larger-than-life peacock, a snail, fish, a butterfly and a giant giraffe made of more than 10-thousand plants and weighing in at more than 13,000 pounds.

There are 13 new larger-than-life climbing sculptures too, including an eagle right by the zoo entrance. While kids (and adults) crawl over them and take pictures, zoo staff hope they will also read the educational signs and learn how they can make the world a better place for them.

And when it's time to eat, the zoo has a new executive chef who's added some Philly-centric items to the menu. The Philly dog is a hotdog on a pretzel bun with cheesesteak meat. The Chinatown burger has Hoisin ketchup with spicy pork belly and pickled cabbage slaw. There are healthy options too, like the grilled chicken sandwich and grab-and-go salads and wraps. There are house-made churros for dessert and refillable souvenir cups adorned with your favorite zoo animals.

Philadelphia Zoo will soon open Flamingo Cove, a new walkthrough experience designed to give visitors an up close look at those flamboyant birds.

Philadelphia Zoo| Facebook | Instagram

3400 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104