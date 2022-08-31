Experts say finding cause of postmenopausal bleeding is essential to care

After menopause, some women experience bleeding again. Doctors at Fox Chase Cancer Center say it shouldn't be ignored, even when the cause is benign.

"Anytime a woman has bleeding after menopause, it should be of concern," says Dr. Christina Chu, a gynecologic oncologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Doctors Chu and Gina Mantia-Smaldone say women may be reluctant to bring up the issue with their doctors, thinking they're overreacting.

"They think it's normal to have the irregular bleeding and they don't seek attention," says Dr. Mantia-Smaldone.

Dr. Chu says most causes are indeed benign, such as fibroids in the uterine wall, or polyps in the uterine lining, or the thinning of that lining.

Blood thinners, including aspirin, may also be responsible.

But Dr. Mantia-Smaldone says even those need treatment, so a gynecologist's evaluation is a must.

"By an exam, by obtaining a Pap smear, possibly by doing an endometrial biopsy at that time. We also would obtain imaging - a pelvic ultrasound," says Dr. Mantia-Smaldone.

About 10 percent of the time, endometrial cancer is the cause.

Surgery is very successful, if the cancer is caught early.

Stage 1 cancers have a 95 percent five-year survival rate.

But Dr. Chu says she and her colleagues are seeing a deadly trend.

"An alarming rise in the seriousness of endometrial cancer, and actually a rise in the death rate and mortality from endometrial cancer over the last 5-10 years," she notes.

Endometrial cancer is the only major cancer increasing in frequency and mortality.

"The biggest risk factor in the U.S. is obesity," says Dr. Mantia-Smaldone.

It's twice as common in overweight women, and three times as common in obese women.

While researchers look for solutions, women shouldn't be afraid to speak up.

"If they feel they're not being taken seriously, they should feel empowered to get an answer that's satisfying to them," says Dr. Cu.