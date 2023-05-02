Cancer treatment is moving toward more targeted therapy, treating the malignancy without damaging healthy tissue.

Destroying tumors but preserving the prostate - with NanoKnife electricity

Cancer treatment is moving toward more targeted therapy, treating the malignancy without damaging healthy tissue.

Now, that approach is aimed at prostate cancer, with a device already in use for other cancers.

"When women have a lump in their breast, we don't take the entire breast. We take that lump," says Dr. Andres Correa, an oncologic urologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Dr. Correa and fellow urologic oncologist David Chen of Fox Chase Cancer Center are working towards that with prostate cancer.

Some prostate tumors are aggressive, but many are not, or are somewhere in the middle.

Removing the entire prostate along with the cancer may not be needed, especially considering the risks to vital organs around it.

"There's a lot of potential changes in a man's urinary function. Definitely risks to their sexual function. In some cases, even interfering with bowel function," says Dr. Chen.

Today's imaging technology can show prostate cancers in high-resolution and high-detail, enabling more exact treatment.

"We can focus treatment to where the cancer is," says Dr. Chen.

Fox Chase already offers two targeted therapies: cryotherapy - ultra-cold, and HIFU - high-intensity focused ultrasound.

Now, it's the only Pennsylvania center in nationwide trials of NanoKnife, which uses electricity.

Under general anesthesia, probes are placed into the cancer.

"We put these needles very precisely where the treatment needs to occur," says Dr. Correa.

Then Nanoknife creates an electrical field between the probes, breaking up the cancer cells.

"Nanoknife is excellent for treatments where the cancer might be very close to the urethra," says Dr. Correa. That protects the urinary system and sexual function.

Most patients go home the same day.

The device has 10 years of use in the United States.

"It's applied to treat the pancreas and the liver and other organs," says Dr. Chen.

And in Australia, a decade of use for prostate tumors show it's been 97% effective, with a five-year recurrence rate under 20%.

"There's huge interest for this," says Dr. Chen.

The doctors say men getting NanoKnife will still need close monitoring. And if they have a recurrence down the road, there may be other less-invasive technologies available to preserve their quality of life.