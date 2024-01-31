Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey bring reinvented circus back to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are reinventing the traveling circus with a new show in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center February 16-19, 2024.

The show, which dates back more than 150 years, has a new look, dropping the train and animals and adding exciting acrobatics and other death-defying stunts that have always made the circus a thrilling destination.

The new tour hit the road in September with a cast of 74 performers from 14 different countries around the world -- bringing the circus back to life.

