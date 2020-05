EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash involving tractor-trailers on Route 422 in Montgomery County.

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Part of Route 422 is shut down in Montgomery County after a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Thursday afternoon.Chopper 6 was over the scene in Upper Providence Township around 3 p.m.Authorities said the lanes had to be shut down for hazardous material cleanup. An unknown liquid was pooling in the median.The truck drivers were not seriously hurt.Traffic was being diverted onto Route 29.There was no immediate word on a cause of this crash or when the highway would reopen.