PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Several people waiting at a bus stop in Kensington Wednesday morning were sprayed with gunfire.
Police say the shots were fired at 10 a.m on the 100 block of East Wishart Street.
A woman ended up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and a man was shot in the face and a third person has a graze wound.
Police said they are unsure if any of the victims were the intended targets.
So far no arrests have been made.
