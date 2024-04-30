Shriners Children's Hospital is on a mission to find answers, give families hope

Shriners Children's Hospital is a unique pediatric healthcare system with a reputation for finding answers and giving families hope.

Sponsored by Shriners Children's Hospital

On April 27, 6abc highlighted the efforts of Shriners Children's Hospitals in Action News.

Since opening their first hospital in 1922, it has been their mission to provide innovative, high-quality comprehensive care.

They also conduct research to advance medical care options and provide educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals.