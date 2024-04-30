Shriners Children's Hospital is on a mission to find answers, give families hope

Sponsored by Shriners Children's Hospital
On April 27, 6abc highlighted the efforts of Shriners Children's Hospitals in Action News.
Shriners Children's Hospital is a unique pediatric healthcare system with a reputation for finding answers and giving families hope.
Since opening their first hospital in 1922, it has been their mission to provide innovative, high-quality comprehensive care.
They also conduct research to advance medical care options and provide educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals.