Ardmore skating club celebrates the new season with a sunrise view

Philadelphia Skating Club & Humane Society kicks off the new season with a morning sunrise view from their newly renovated back windows!

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Skating Club & Humane Society opened its fall season with the early birds at sunrise!

"If you can get skates on your feet, there's a place for you on the ice," said Philadelphia Skating Club President Laura Mitchell.

After raising money during the summer, Philadelphia Skating Club & Humane Society was able to invest into the facility that has been standing since the 1930s.

Celebrating its newly renovated windows, club members were gliding across the ice with a view of the sun shining through.

"When the sun's rising... you're going to have that feeling you're skating on an outdoor rink," said General Manager Fran Mycek.

To its members, the club is much more than a rink. It is a place to connect with fellow members they have known for years.

"Generations of families belong to the club, and their kids belong to the club. It's just a nice place to be," said Mycek.

Members hope to continue their skating passion through the club for many future generations.

"We're just hoping to continue to grow, and honoring the history but also reaching into the future," said Laura Mitchell.

For more information on Philadelphia Skating Club & Humane Society, check out their website.