Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher

She is charged with filing a false police report.
Christian Cooper was birdwatching in June when he asked Amy Cooper to put her dog on a leash because it is against the rules in the Ramble, a secluded section of Central Park popular with birdwatchers, for dogs to be off leash.
WATCH PREVIOUS STORY:
In a Facebook post, he claimed the dog was "tearing through the plantings" and told her she should go to another part of the park. When she refused, he pulled out dog treats, causing her to scream at him to not come near her dog.
He pulled out his phone and started recording Amy calling the police to report she was being threatened by "an African-American man."
The widely watched video posted on social media sparked accusations of racism and led to Amy getting fired from her job and surrendering her dog.
The group that took the dog did return it to Amy after an evaluation from a veterinarian and a coordinated effort with law enforcement.
Amy Cooper released an apology through a public relations service after the initial incident, saying she "reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions."
"He had every right to request that I leash my dog in an area where it was required," she said in the written statement. "I am well aware of the pain that misassumptions and insensitive statements about race cause and would never have imagined that I would be involved in the type of incident that occurred with Chris."
Christian Cooper told "The View" he accepts Amy Cooper's apology, but he believes the incident is part of a much deeper problem of racism in America that must be addressed.
"I do accept her apology," Christian said. "I think it's a first step. I think she's gotta do some reflection on what happened because up until the moment when she made that statement ... it was just a conflict between a birder and a dog walker, and then she took it to a very dark place. I think she's gotta sort of examine why and how that happened."
Eyewitness News has reached out to Christian Cooper about Monday's charges were announced.
New York City's Commission on Human Rights also launched an investigation into the verbal dispute.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.