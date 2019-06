EMBED >More News Videos Fishermen off the Jersey Shore couldn't believe their luck when a giant Great White Shark swam right up to their boat.

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A group of fishermen reeled in a large shark in Brigantine over the weekend.Fabiana Pons shared video with Action News of the shark that was caught off the beach just passed 14th Street on Saturday around 1 p.m.Video shows a crowd gathering as a group of men try to unhook the shark before it was released back into the ocean.