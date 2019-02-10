Fishtown home to be demolished after unexpectedly sinking a foot

A Fishtown home is about to come crumbling down just one day after it suddenly sank about a foot unexpectedly.Demolition crews are preparing to bring down a home on the 600 block of East Thompson Street.License and Inspections officials have deemed the house unsafe.The home belongs to 94-year-old Klovena Klenk, who had been living in that home since the 1950s.According to the family, a contractor was doing renovation work to the basement of the townhome next to Klenk's on Friday.Klovena, two of her children, and a caretaker were inside of the home when the house sunk.The family is now working to retrieve all of Klovena's belongings from the home before it is torn down.Klovena's son, Jim, says his mother has dementia and her home is the only place she feels comfortable in."The whole family still gets together every Sunday. We come over here for Sunday dinner with my mother and my father, who passed away last year. We still get together every weekend, to make sure they're fine and to know they're loved," says Jim.Jim says he is going to stay with his mother for the time being, until they can figure out a long term solution.The family says they have contacted an attorney who is working with them while they figure out where they are going to go next.-----