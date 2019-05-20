Society

Interfaith Ramadan meal brings people together in West Oak Lane

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Unity and compassion was the goal of an interfaith meal held at a Philadelphia mosque on Sunday night.

At 8:12 p.m. prayers were said and a day-long fast was broken.

Dozens gathered for the traditional Iftar meal at Masjidullah in West Oak Lane.

It's the meal that ends each daily fast during the sacred month of Ramadan.

"We fast from sun up to sunset. We don't eat anything. We don't put anything in our mouths. More importantly, we don't argue fuss and fight with people," said Imam Abdul-Halim Hassan

This meal was an interfaith Iftar open to all.

The dinner is free. Organizers instead asked for donations to be delivered to local food pantries.

It's the second year this special Iftar has been held. Before fast was broken, attendees talked with each other about ways they can bring more compassion into the world.

Organizers and attendees of various faiths say it's their way of combating anti-immigration rhetoric and religious persecution.

"We are gathering together to say that we will not be led into a mode of hating our neighbors because they are of a different faith," said Jacob Bender, executive director of Philadelphia chapter of the Council of American Islamic Relations.

Rabbi Nancy Fuchs Kreimer of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in Wyncote said, "We hang out together. We teach each other. We learn. We celebrate. We mourn. I've brought students here many times to learn about the history of this masjid. It's a beautiful history."

Elder Melanie DeBouse, the pastor of Evangel Chapel, said she's had the opportunity to attend several Iftars.

"It is imperative that the faith community finds a way to come together and find the things that unite us, rather than tear us apart," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvania news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Still Warm, Humid Monday
Video shows man urinating on South Jersey boy's memorial
Police: Man shot, killed in Darby Township
Commencement speaker vows to pay off class of 2019's student loans
Delco church vandalized with pro-choice graffiti
Defunct Bethlehem Steel's 21-story HQ imploded
Grand jury to hear case of puppy found submerged in pond
Show More
Boy, 13, on a mission to help veterans in South Jersey
2 NJ police officers injured after being dragged by fleeing suspect
Pa. trooper dies after being found unresponsive outside car
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas found safe, police say
Woman shot inside her PHA apartment, police say
More TOP STORIES News