List of most mispronounced words of 2019 announced

When it comes to the most commonly used words in the news, most of us are saying them incorrectly. Do you know how to say everything properly?

A group of people who write captioning for television broadcasts helped come up with the most mispronounced words of 2019.

The site of the worst nuclear accident in Chernobyl is mostly pronounced Chur-no-bull, but it's actually pronounced Chair-no-bull.

The proper way to address teen activist and "TIME" Magaine's Person of the Year Greta Thunberg is Gray-tah Toon-bairk.

The women's soccer champion who won the world title for the U.S. Megan Rapinoe is pronounced Meh-gan Ruh-pee-noh.

The French church that partially burned down, Notre Dame is pronounced No-truh Dahm.

Also widely mispronounced is Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Boot-ij-ij.
