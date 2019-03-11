SEPTA strike: No deal reached as Monday marks 6th day of negotiations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday marks the fifth day in a row for the transit officer strike.Right now, 49 SEPTA supervisors have been filling 12-hour shifts to patrol the transit system.But the SEPTA system is usually protected by 178 transit officers.SEPTA riders say for safety sake they hope the two sides can come together."I see people kind of scared to walk around. They need to feel safe," said Dawna Coates of West Philadelphia.Most riders on Sunday morning felt at ease."I see no effect right now. I guess certain sections might more dicey than others," said Larry Haney of Northeast Philadelphia.However, the tone quickly changed for people riding later in the day."My stuff could get stolen. My wallet, phone, jacket, my bag. There needs to be police," said Derrius Lucas of Abington.Since the strike we've seen a steady flow of officers holding signs outside of SEPTA headquartersA deal has still not been reached as of Sunday night.They're hoping to get to the bottom of an issue with officers and their body cameras.Right now, the two sides can't come to an agreement on guidelines with how officers are able to review their body camera footage."The union is confident we can get a deal closed very soon," said Troy Parham, the VP of the Transit Officers Union.-----