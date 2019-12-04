Sources: State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell to face criminal charges

Shapiro's office has not confirmed Johnson- Harrell will be charged, but does say a "Philadelphia Public Official" will be charged with perjury, tampering with public records, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and contributions of corporations.
Movita Johnson- Harrell, a Democrat, is the first Muslim woman elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Johnson-Harrell represents the 190th district.
The previous occupant of that seat stepped down from office for corruption.
Johnson-Harrell was only sworn into office this past March, after winning a special election for the 190th District, to replace previous representative, Vanessa Lowery Brown, who resigned amid a bribery scandal.
Shapiro's office will announce more details at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Harrisburg.
