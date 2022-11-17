Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery

The suspect was wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it.

Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The hunt is on for a stalker who carried out a brutal beating and robbery in South Philadelphia.

Investigators say the man searched for his victims at Morris Market on the corner of 15th and Morris streets around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

Surveillance video released by police Wednesday shows the victims walk out of the store and the attacker puts on a mask then follows them.

He repeatedly punches one victim and knocks the second unconscious.

Police say he stole valuables from both victims and took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3013/3014.