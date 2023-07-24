Take an inside look at Spiegelworld's THE HOOK

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Spiegelworld's THE HOOK features Atlantic City's first permanent entertainment residency, a psychedelic restaurant, and several cocktail bars!

THE HOOK is a world-premiere live show of jaw-dropping acrobatics and adult comedy.

You can catch the show and dine at the Italian-American-Psychedelic restaurant, Superfrico, or grab some refreshing pre-show, post-show, or dinner drinks from any of the themed cocktail bars inspired by Atlantic City's colorful history.

We get an inside look at THE HOOK from the show's MC, Dick Marlin, performers Reed, Jack, and Kamal, as well as Niko Novick aka the Cocktail Clown.

Spiegelworld's THE HOOK is located at Caesars Atlantic City and is open Wednesday through Sunday year-round!

For tickets, visit SpiegelWorld.com.