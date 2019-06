Free agent guard JJ Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26.5M deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN.ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal.This story will be updated.