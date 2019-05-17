76ers' Boban Marjanovic stars in "John Wick: Chapter 3"

We all know 76ers player Boban Marjanovic is a star on the basketball court.
But this weekend, he's showing off his acting skills in the big screen.
Marjanovic takes on Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum."
In the movie, the 76ers backup center plays a giant.
And Marjanovic didn't head to the red carpet premiere in Hollywood alone.
Forward Tobias Harris was there to support his teammate and best bud.
