SPORTS

Claude Giroux teaches young skaters in Bryn Athyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Claude Giroux teaches young skaters in Bryn Athyn. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 14, 2019.

Young hockey players are now armed with some professional hockey skills.

Flyers Captain Claude Giroux visited an outdoor ice rink in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County Wednesday night for the 3rd annual Hockey Under The Stars event.

Former Flyers Bob Kelly and Brad Marsh were also there to teach young skaters some moves.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia FlyersPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NHL Power Rankings after Week 19
Leap by Sixers' Joel Embiid startles actress Regina King at MSG
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid fined $25K for criticizing officials
Embiid, 76ers win 126-111, hand Knicks 18th straight loss
Phillies' Jake Arrieta recovering after recent knee surgery
More Sports
Top Stories
Student charged with attempted murder in Havertown shooting
Camden County officer strikes and kills pedestrian
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Philadelphia Zoo brings back iconic Zoo Key
Pa. lawmaker: Tax video games to pay for school security
Where are Stoneman Douglas students, parents, officials now?
Armed man robs Delaware County nail salon
EPA to address forever chemicals during Philadelphia briefing
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder For Valentines Today
#TrackTakeover brings art to SEPTA's Walnut-Locust Station
Truck carrying pineapples catches fire on Pa. Turnpike in Berks County
Rare books stolen from Baldwin's Book Barn in West Chester
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
More News