Claude Giroux teaches young skaters in Bryn Athyn

Young hockey players are now armed with some professional hockey skills.
Flyers Captain Claude Giroux visited an outdoor ice rink in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County Wednesday night for the 3rd annual Hockey Under The Stars event.
Former Flyers Bob Kelly and Brad Marsh were also there to teach young skaters some moves.
