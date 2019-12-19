Action News staff picks the winner of Cowboys-Eagles

Ducis Rodgers welcomed several members of the Action News team to get their prediction for Sunday's NFC East De facto title game. The Eagles' up-and-down play led to some doubters, the Birds still have strong support. So check out predictions from Ducis Rodgers, Matt O'Donnell and more in the video above.Dallas Cowboys (7-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-7), 4:25 p.m. (FOX)Line: DAL -2 Over/Under: 46.5Houston Texans (9-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7), 1 p.m. (NFLN)Line: HOU -3.5 Over/Under: 49.5Buffalo Bills (10-4) at New England Patriots (11-3), 4:30 (NFLN)Line: NE -6.5 Over/Under: 37.5Los Angeles Rams (8-6) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3), 8:15 (NFLN)Line: SF -6.5 Over/Under: 45NY Giants (3-11) at Washington Redskins (3-11), 1 p.m. (FOX)Line: WAS -2 Over/Under: 42.5Cincinnati Bengals (1-13) at Miami Dolphins (3-11), 1 p.m. (FOX)Line: Even Over/Under: 47New Orleans Saints (11-3) at Tennessee Titans (8-6), 1 p.m. (FOX)Line: NO -2.5 Over/Under: 50.5Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) at NY Jets (5-9), 1 p.m. (CBS)Line: PIT -3.5 Over/Under: 37.5Baltimore Ravens (12-2) at Cleveland Browns (6-8), 1 p.m. (CBS)Line: BAL -10 Over/Under: 48Carolina Panthers (5-9) AT Indianapolis Colts (6-8), 1 p.m. (FOX)Line: CAR -6.5 Over/Under: 46Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) at Atlanta Falcons (5-9), 1 p.m. (FOX)Line: ATL -7 Over/Under: 46Oakland Raiders (6-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9). 4:05 (CBS)Line: -LAR 6.5 Over/Under:Detroit Lions (3-10-1) at Denver Broncos (5-9), 4:05 (CBS)Line: DEN -6.5 Over/Under: 46Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) at Seattle Seahawks (11-3), 4:25 (FOX)Line: SEA -9.5 Over/Under: 50.5Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) at Chicago Bears (7-7), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)Line: -6 Over/Under: 44.5Green Bay Packers (11-3) at Minnesota Vikings (10-4), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)Line: MIN -5.5 Over/Under: 45.5