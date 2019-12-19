Action News staff picks the winner of Cowboys-Eagles

Ducis Rodgers welcomed several members of the Action News team to get their prediction for Sunday's NFC East De facto title game. The Eagles' up-and-down play led to some doubters, the Birds still have strong support. So check out predictions from Ducis Rodgers, Matt O'Donnell and more in the video above.
NFL EXPERT PICKS MATCHUP
Dallas Cowboys (7-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-7), 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Line: DAL -2 Over/Under: 46.5
SATURDAY
Houston Texans (9-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7), 1 p.m. (NFLN)
Line: HOU -3.5 Over/Under: 49.5
Buffalo Bills (10-4) at New England Patriots (11-3), 4:30 (NFLN)
Line: NE -6.5 Over/Under: 37.5
Los Angeles Rams (8-6) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3), 8:15 (NFLN)
Line: SF -6.5 Over/Under: 45
SUNDAY
NY Giants (3-11) at Washington Redskins (3-11), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: WAS -2 Over/Under: 42.5
Cincinnati Bengals (1-13) at Miami Dolphins (3-11), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Even Over/Under: 47
New Orleans Saints (11-3) at Tennessee Titans (8-6), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: NO -2.5 Over/Under: 50.5
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) at NY Jets (5-9), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: PIT -3.5 Over/Under: 37.5
Baltimore Ravens (12-2) at Cleveland Browns (6-8), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: BAL -10 Over/Under: 48
Carolina Panthers (5-9) AT Indianapolis Colts (6-8), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: CAR -6.5 Over/Under: 46
Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) at Atlanta Falcons (5-9), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: ATL -7 Over/Under: 46
Oakland Raiders (6-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9). 4:05 (CBS)
Line: -LAR 6.5 Over/Under:
Detroit Lions (3-10-1) at Denver Broncos (5-9), 4:05 (CBS)
Line: DEN -6.5 Over/Under: 46
Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) at Seattle Seahawks (11-3), 4:25 (FOX)
Line: SEA -9.5 Over/Under: 50.5
Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) at Chicago Bears (7-7), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Line: -6 Over/Under: 44.5
Green Bay Packers (11-3) at Minnesota Vikings (10-4), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: MIN -5.5 Over/Under: 45.5
