Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns ejected after brawl at Wells Fargo Center

The two shoved each other at Minnesota's end of the floor while the 76ers pushed the ball upcourt, with Towns throwing a punch that missed and putting Embiid in a headlock.
They were still on their feet grappling before teammates and coaches separated them.
At the bottom of the scrum, Embiid's teammate Ben Simmons had his forearm around Towns' throat.
💪 Joel Embiid, Karl Anthony Towns Fight! October 31, 2019
