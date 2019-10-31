Sports

Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns ejected after brawl at Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns were ejected for fighting in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game in Philadelphia.

The two shoved each other at Minnesota's end of the floor while the 76ers pushed the ball upcourt, with Towns throwing a punch that missed and putting Embiid in a headlock.

They were still on their feet grappling before teammates and coaches separated them.

At the bottom of the scrum, Embiid's teammate Ben Simmons had his forearm around Towns' throat.

