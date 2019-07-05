Sports

MLB suspends Odubel Herrera of the Phillies for 85 games

Domestic violence charges dropped against Odubel Herrera. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on July 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA -- Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred announced Friday that Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has accepted a suspension for the remainder of the 2019 season (including the Postseason).

The unpaid suspension of Herrera will be retroactive to June 24 and will cover 85 regular season games, and any postseason games that Herrera's Club may play in 2019.

Herrera has agreed not to appeal the discipline. Consistent with the terms of the Policy, Herrera will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.

Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement regarding the discipline:


"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Odúbel Herrera violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Herrera violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover the remainder of the 2019 season."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphilliesphilly newsdomestic violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
Police piecing together timeline in Delaware River deaths
Off-duty Lansdale police officer stabbed in Richland Twp.
Motorcycle crashes through windshield of Porsche
Police: Woman had drugs, 4-year-old stepdaughter in car
Abington police search for alleged driveway work scammer
Borough removes equipment from fire company in Conshohocken
Show More
Families are enjoying the warm weather at the Jersey Shore
Pig ear dog treats linked to salmonella outbreak, CDC says
Man steals phone in NJ, posts picture to victim's Instagram
Man, teen girl hit by stray bullets after July 4 cookout
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms
More TOP STORIES News