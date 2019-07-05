PHILADELPHIA -- Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred announced Friday that Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has accepted a suspension for the remainder of the 2019 season (including the Postseason).
The unpaid suspension of Herrera will be retroactive to June 24 and will cover 85 regular season games, and any postseason games that Herrera's Club may play in 2019.
Herrera has agreed not to appeal the discipline. Consistent with the terms of the Policy, Herrera will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.
Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement regarding the discipline:
"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Odúbel Herrera violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Herrera violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover the remainder of the 2019 season."
MLB suspends Odubel Herrera of the Phillies for 85 games
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News