MLB suspends Odubel Herrera of the Phillies for 85 games

PHILADELPHIA -- Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred announced Friday that Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has accepted a suspension for the remainder of the 2019 season (including the Postseason).The unpaid suspension of Herrera will be retroactive to June 24 and will cover 85 regular season games, and any postseason games that Herrera's Club may play in 2019.Herrera has agreed not to appeal the discipline. Consistent with the terms of the Policy, Herrera will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement regarding the discipline: