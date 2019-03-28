Sports

Proposal kicks off Phillies Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park

Phillies fans celebrate opening day, including a proposal. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the Phillies opening day and the countdown is on at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

There are so many amazing things to do and see here, and of course a matchup between the Phillies and the Braves.

And there's also a live concert featuring Philadelphia's own Questlove.

Today is about family, friends, and a celebration of a game that brings us together.

For Kim Sparks, it's her 48th year in attendance for the opening day.

"It's baseball if you're not a fan you don't understand. It gets in your blood. This is my holiday, opening day," she said.

Surrounding Citizens Bank Park, There's deep-rooted love for the game, and the memories created around it.

"I've either watched or listened to every game since 1958," said Sparks.

Speaking of Love, wedding bells will soon be ringing for Emily and Ryan after a proposal in front of the Veterans Stadium Liberty Bell.

Action News asked Ryan, why opening day? "She's a huge fan and it just felt right," he said.

Emily's answer was "Yes and go Phillies!"
