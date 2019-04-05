Bryce Harper rings the bell at 76ers game, hangs out with Wentz & Iverson

The Philadelphia Phillies' slogan is "Ring the Bell."On Thursday night, outfielder Bryce Harper did just that.He was the guest of honor at the 76ers game and rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell in the pregame.During the game, Harper sat in a suite alongside teammate Rhys Hoskins and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.Hall of Famer Allen Iverson sat courtside and embraced Harper in the arena's back hallway.On Instagram, Harper called 'The Answer' - "legendary."Iverson noted it was a meeting of two players with the #3 jersey.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.