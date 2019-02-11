SPORTS

Wells Fargo Center to debut world's first kinetic 4K scoreboard

The Wells Fargo Center will be home to the world's first Kinetic 4K center-hung scoreboard next season.

Comcast Spectacor and ANC made the announcement on Monday.

The new Kinetic 4K system features 65 percent more LED screen real estate than the Wells Fargo Center's current center-hung model.

"Comcast Spectacor is proud to highlight the next phase of the Wells Fargo Center's 'Transformation 2020' initiative with the first Kinetic 4K center-hung ever to be installed in a professional sports venue," said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations, Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. "Together with technology partners like ANC and Comcast, the Wells Fargo Center continues to innovate and further our commitment to be the most technologically advanced arena in the world."

The new scoreboard is expected to be installed for the 2019-2020 Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers home openers.
