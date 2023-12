Former New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney is running for governor in 2025.

Former New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney is running for governor in 2025. He formally threw his hat in the race Monday in a video posted online.

Sweeney represented the Third Legislative District in the State Senate between 2002 and 2022.

He was Senate President for over half that tenure.

In April, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announced his candidacy as well.