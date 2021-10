Advanced Stroke Care - A Conversation with Main Line Health

Stroke is a leading cause of death in the United States and is a major cause of disability for adults.On this Weekend Extra, Jessica Boyington talks to Dr. Michelle Smith, a Neurosurgeon with Main Line Health.Dr. Smith helps us understand the different kinds of stroke, why a stroke is a medical emergency, and how immediate intervention can lead to better outcomes.6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of well ahead philly. Visit wellaheadphilly.com for health information and wellness tips.