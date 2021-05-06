art of aging

Reading Terminal Market day cart serving up Philly's best homemade banana pudding desserts

Sweet Nina's has been named Best of Philly two years in a row
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In 2017, Nina A. Bryan started a niche business that made Philadelphians go bananas. She's serving up classic banana pudding at Sweet Nina's, a day cart, in the Reading Terminal Market.

"We have all different flavors of banana pudding," explains Bryan. "Named 'Best of Philly' two years in a row."

Bryan worked in insurance and was successful in catering before taking the leap with her own business.

"What makes it so classic and different from other custards - it's very light," she said.

And it's just like her mom used to make, because it is Bryan's mother's recipe.

"We make our own whipped cream," she said. "It's a technique that I learned from my mom."

Bryan says she is proud to be fulfilling a legacy, passed down to her from her mom. Her mother is a true Southern girl and is now 101 years old. Bryan says, "she's my inspiration."

"So banana pudding, I've known all my life," she said.



The pudding is prepared off site at the Dorrance H. Hamilton Center for Culinary Enterprises.

"It's a very standard southern dessert," said Bryan. "It takes a lot of whipped cream and you have to blend it to the right consistency to match with the prepared pudding."

The ingredients are then layered in cups. The classic vanilla banana pudding parfait cup contains custard, fresh bananas and vanilla wafers.

"So you'll get a mouthful in each bite," explained Bryan.

At Reading Terminal Market, customers can pick up a classic flavor or choose one of the seasonal favorites, like the apple crisp. Bryan describes her pudding parfait cups as a "dessert experience."

But Bryan says what put her pudding on the map was the Nutter Butter pudding parfait cup she created. It comes in two flavors - vanilla and chocolate.

"If you're a peanut butter lover, you will love this cup," she said.

Bryan says her business has stayed strong despite the pause for COVID-19.

"I get so many compliments from our customers," she said. "It's really something to be recognized for what you do and what you love."

You can visit Sweet Nina's at Reading Terminal Market in Center City Wednesday through Saturday.

