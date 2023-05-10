Taylor Swift's Eras Tour makes 3-night stop in South Philadelphia: What to know ahead of the show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Swifties, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras Tour arrives in South Philadelphia this weekend.

Thousands of fans from across the region will descend upon Lincoln Financial Field to hear and see the Grammy-wining artist and Berks County native perform more than 40 hit songs.

With reports of tickets commanding more than $10,000 apiece on secondhand markets, the stakes are high for those who have dedicated months to planning their outfits, memorizing set lists, and watching concert clips on social media.

The shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday begin at 6:30 p.m. with performances by Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

To make sure things go smoothly this weekend, here are some important things to know as you make your way to South Philadelphia and a few helpful tips from Nicole Pivonka, an advanced practice nurse with Virtua Health.

Protect your ears

The loud music and screaming fans can take a toll on your hearing. Pivonka said to avoid potentially long-term damage, wear ear plugs or other devices to help reduce the decibels or lessen ambient noise.

Wear sensible shoes

Most concert-goers will be standing or dancing for the three-hour concert, and don't forget about the pre-show festivities.

"People put a lot of thought into their Eras outfit. I encourage them to make sensible shoes part of the overall ensemble," Pivonka said.

Spare your vocal cords

While singing along is inevitable, Pivonka recommends moderation to avoid losing your voice or, worse, causing damage.

If you are hoarse or raspy the day after the concert, that is most likely not reason for concern. If those symptoms persist beyond 24 hours, consult a medical professional.

Wear sunscreen

We all know the event will be a day-long celebration. Do not forget your SPF.

Stay hydrated

Drinking water will help you stay healthy during and after the concert. Pivonka suggests that fans can avoid "Champagne Problems" by consuming one or more servings of water in between any alcoholic beverages.

Bring basic supplies

Don't forget things like asprin, band-aids, hand sanitizer.

"Of course my number one tip is to just enjoy and have fun," Pivonka said. "It's all about making memories."

SEPTA running additional late-night service

SEPTA is helping fans get to Lincoln Financial Field by offering extra service on the Broad Street Line for the Taylor Swift concerts all weekend long.

Friday, May 12: Five local trains will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center at 6:08, 6:18, 6:28 6:38 and 6:48 p.m. These local trains will make all stops to NRG Station.

Saturday, May 13: Five local trains will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center at 4:30, 4:40, 4:50, 5:00 and 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14: Five local trains will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center at 4:42, 452, 5:02, 5:12 and 5:22 p.m.

Additional late-night regional rail train service to accommodate Taylor Swift concert travel Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 only.

There will also be added service on the Paoli/Thorndale Line, Media/Wawa Line and West Trenton Line only.

Is parking still available?

Parking is available at the stadium sports complex for $35 for cars and $50 for oversized vehicles.

There are a few hundred parking spots available at Stella Maris Catholic Church at 2901 S. 10th Street. The fee is $40 per car.

What king of bag can I bring to the show?

Fans are permitted to carry one of the following style and size bags into the stadium:

- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12"

- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand but not larger than 4.5 x 6.5, with or without a handle/strap. This small clutch bag may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

- An exception can be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection. Please contact Fan Services for more information at contact@Lincolnfinancialfield.com prior to arrival.

- Prohibited bags include but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, seat cushions, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases, or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Xfinity Live's Tay-Gate Party

Not lucky enough to score tickets to the show? Check out Tay-Gate - the ultimate concert pregame coming to Xfinity Live!

The pre-concert experience will be held May 12, 13 and 14 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale.