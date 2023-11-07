Understanding and avoiding gestational diabetes during pregnancy

America's obesity, unhealthy eating, and sedentary lifestyle are believed to be fueling a rise in gestational diabetes among mothers-to-be.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Expectant mothers have many health issues to keep track of.

More and more of them face gestational diabetes, a condition that can affect their health and their babies for years to come.

"10 to 15% of all pregnant women will develop gestational diabetes. Recently, it's been on the rise," says Temple Health obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Wadia Mulla.

Dr. Mulla says gestational diabetes isn't caused by a lack of insulin, but by hormones produced in the placenta that prevent insulin from controlling blood sugar.

Factors that raise the risk include polycystic ovary syndrome, being older, prediabetes or insulin resistance, or having a previous baby above 9 pounds.

"There's been a lot of thought that it's really related to lifestyle and obesity," says Dr. Mulla.

Most patients are screened at the end of the second trimester, when the condition is more likely to develop.

The test is a 2-step process.

"They drink some very sugary liquid, and we check sugar in one hour. If that becomes elevated over 130 to 140, then the pregnant patient is then asked to take a 3-hour sugar test," says Dr. Mulla.

Endocrinologist Dr.Kristin Criner says the majority of women can control the diabetes with nutritional counseling and increased exercise.

"Usually in a couple of days, they'll see changes," says Dr. Criner.

Some women need extra help.

"About 30% of patients progress and they do need medication," she says.

Lower blood sugar can prevent very large babies that need C-section delivery or breathing help after birth.

For mothers, it can prevent high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia during pregnancy.

For both, it decreases the chance of Type 2 diabetes later in life.

Dr. Criner says a supportive team helps make food changes and managing blood sugars much doable.

"Not to be scared, because you will get through it," she notes.

The doctors say a healthy diet and lots of exercise to get to a healthy weight well before pregnancy can prevent gestational diabetes from developing.