Healthy Chest Initiative boosts early detection beyond lung cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Low-dose CT scans are saving lives by finding lung cancer earlier.

However, those tests have an even bigger value in overall health.

Lung cancer survival has risen since the US Preventive Services Task Force recommended yearly CT screenings for older smokers.

But Heidi Smith, a Temple Health nurse navigator, says that CT snapshot is also good for detecting other medical issues.

"It will look at COPD, emphysema, diabetes, osteoporosis, and other cancers of the chest," explains Smith.

The scans can also find signs of sleep apnea.

Temple's Healthy Chest Initiative is designed to diagnose and address all of those conditions.

"Picking up things early - you're able to recognize them, pick them up, treat them earlier and prevent future, bigger problems," she notes.

Adults over the age of 50 who have smoked for 20 years are eligible for a low-dose scan.

So are current smokers or those who have quit within the last 15 years.

The test only takes about 10 minutes.

When the results come in, patients aren't just sent back to their family doctor.

"A nurse navigator will reach out and call you to explain the results, help coordinate any care and follow-up that is needed," says Smith.

She adds, "We can help with referrals to either a pulmonary doctor, or if you need a cardiologist, we can also help facilitate the appointments."

They'll also connect with smoking cessation programs, support groups, and other services.

Smith says the Healthy Chest Initiative has screened more than 2,500 people, about 200 a month.

And the pace is increasing.

"The more we can get in, the more we can screen, and hopefully, the more we can prevent having any future issues," Smith says.

Smith says most smokers know their habit is harmful, and genuinely want to quit. So they appreciate the personalized, individualized support.