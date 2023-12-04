About once every minute, someone gets a burn injury serious enough to need treatment. However, some common sense tactics can prevent many of them.

House fires, burns peak at holidays. But experts say most are avoidable with these precautions

However, some common sense tactics can prevent many of them.

Right now, kitchens are almost as busy as Santa's workshop.

But they can be a dangerous place.

Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve are the top three days for kitchen fires.

"80% of house fires start somewhere in the kitchen," says Dr. Lisa Rae, medical director of the Temple Burn Center

"There's always a million things going on. Things are getting juggled in different directions," notes Dr. Rae.

She says many burns aren't from fire.

"If grease at any point catches on fire, a lot of instinct is to grab the pot and run it out of the room," the doctor says, "(grease splashes) can cause third-degree burns very very quickly."

Dr. Rae says covering a burning pot with a big lid or baking sheet puts out fires more safely.

While cooking, turn pot handles toward the back - away from curious children.

And don't let kids touch oven glass as cookies and treats bake.

In fact, the American Burn Association recommends keeping children and pets at least three feet away from where hot food and beverages are being prepared.

Dr. Rae says hot liquids or sauces in an elevated microwave can be risky.

"It's very hard to tell that they're flat and even and that they're not going to spill on the way down," she says.

She also suggests giving your favorite cook "a hand" with safety.

"It's my number one Christmas gift - new pot holders," says Dr. Rae.

All-cotton squares aren't good protection, so get something that's silicone or silicone coated.

And then something that covers your entire hand and at least up to your wrist and onto your forearm

Dr. Rae says if you get a minor burn, cool it down with running tap water for 10-20 minutes till the burn sensation diminishes.

If it still burns or covers a large area, get medical help immediately.