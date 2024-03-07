Lung screening saves lives: How Temple Lung Center is screening Philly community against lung cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local doctors are bringing hope to patients who may be at risk for developing lung cancer and other conditions in the chest area. The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative (THCI), a program established by the Temple Lung Center, has been educating and screening the Philadelphia community for a variety of conditions that can be detected through a simple ten-minute screening.

Low dose computed-tomography (LDCT) scans are an advanced imaging test that can detect a number of different diseases at earlier stages. Early detection of conditions like lung cancer, emphysema, osteoporosis, coronary calcification, and more, leads to more effective treatment options.

The scan itself takes just a few minutes and requires no preparation.

Many lung diseases don't often show symptoms when they first appear, which means a condition like lung cancer could be in an advanced stage by the time a patient suspects something could be wrong.

With LDCT screenings, Temple doctors are able to view detailed scans of the chest area, alerting them to the possibility of developing abnormalities.

Identifying cancer early, often before a patient begins to experience warning signs like chronic cough or shortness of breath, allows the doctors to perform timely intervention and deliver better - including life-saving - outcomes for patients.

Chest screening for eligible individuals is especially important in Philadelphia, where poor air quality and high smoking rates put a significant amount of our community at risk for developing lung disease.

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative has made the screening process as simple as possible, offering a highly personalized service with a dedicated nurse navigator who will screen patients for other health conditions that they may not have known about.

And no more waiting around in person for results - after being scanned, patients can return to the comfort of their home, and their nurse navigator will call them to explain the results and help to coordinate any follow up care that is needed.

Nurse navigators also connect patients with Temple's virtual and in-person support groups, smoking cessation programs, and other services.

Even if nothing is discovered on your scan, peace of mind can improve overall quality of life.

However, if there is an abnormality detected, your nurse navigator will quickly connect you to the right doctors, so any potential treatment options can be quickly accessed.

If you're over 50 and have a history of smoking, you should talk to your doctor about getting screened.

LDCT scans are accessible at Temple University Hospital and its campuses, Fox Chase Cancer Center, and Chestnut Hill Hospital.